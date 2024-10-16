Davido's father and founder of Adeleke University, Deji Adeleke, has disclosed that he has the biggest power plant in Nigeria

The afro-beat singer's father said he generates about 15 electricity for Nigeria and currently building another power plant of 1250 megawatts which will be completed in January 2025

Adeleke's revelation has continued to trend online and started generating reactions on social media, particularly from Davido's fans

Deji Adeleke, the founder of the Adeleke University in Osun state and father of Nigeria's afro-beat singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has claimed to be generating about 15 per cent of Nigeria's electricity in his own company.

Davido's father, in a trending video, disclosed that he had some Chinese companies working for him, and they are about to complete another power plant, which is 1250 megawatts.

Davido's father speaks on generating electricity for Nigeria Photo Credit: @O_basslet

Source: Twitter

The businessman disclosed that government officials caused difficulties during the construction of the power plant, particularly when getting permits.

Nigerians react to Davido's father's revelation

Davido's father's revelation has started generating reactions from Nigerians, particularly fans of the singer. Below are some of their reactions:

Adam Bedemasi wrote:

"Why are Nigerians in authority always making life difficult for investors."

A user with the handle commented:

"Na JayZ's net worth @davido dad dey use invest. Levels dey. Abeg, I need this kind of confidence for my 2k business, please; where can I find this church to start attending."

Olaoye Adetunji reacted:

"Dr. Deji Adeleke generates 15% of electricity made for Nigeria. That’s huge."

Another user with the handle @Ishow_leck said:

"It's enough reason to be jealous and dislike Davido. It was not his fault his dad is made."

Onye Eze claimed:

"It can not be the biggest power plant in Nigeria because the Asaa gas plant is still under construction, and that is the second largest in Africa."

See the video of his revelation here:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng