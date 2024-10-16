Nigerian music star Davido had many gushing after he spoke lovingly about his father, Adedeji Adeleke

Legit.ng reported that Adedeji Adeleke opened up during a conference in the USA about his N3.4 trn power plant project

Following that, Davido took a moment to bask on having such an influential father, as he appreciated the older man

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has praised his father, Adedeji Adeleke, for his plans to develop a new power plant in Nigeria.

Legit.ng reported that while addressing the Seventh Day Adventist General Conference Annual Council, the wealthy businessman disclosed that he generates around 15% of Nigeria's electrical needs.

He went on to say that he is developing Nigeria's largest power plant. He added that he is closely working with some Chinese engineering firms and that the power plant will be ready in January.

Davido took to Instagram to express his pride in his father, referring to him as 'His Hero'.

He wrote, "My hero, my father Dr.Adedeji Adeleke speaks on The Sabbath at a SDA General Conference Annual Council 2024 – October 15th".

Legit.ng reported that Clips of Nigerian billionaire and Davido's dad, Adedeji Adeleke, attending a popular Cherubim & Seraphim church in Surulere, Lagos, went viral.

During the visit, Davido's dad made a massive donation which left many screaming in excitement.

The billionaire pledged to give the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim & Seraphim, Mount Zion National HQ, Surulere, N1 billion.

The billionaire attended The Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim & Seraphim, Mount Zion National Headquarters, Tejuosho, Surulere, for the thanksgiving service of his late mother, Nnenna Esther Adeleke.

According to veteran journalist Dele Momodu, Nnenna Esther Adeleke was the senior mother-in-Israel of the church when she was alive. This position is currently held by Yeyeluwa Modupe Adeleke-Sanni, the younger sister of Davido's dad.

