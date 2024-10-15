Mr Macaroni has sent a message to parents and guardians amid a viral video of children remaking his skits

One of the videos that caught attention online was a skit of children playing Macaroni's 'Freaky Freaky' role

The video, which has gone viral on social media, has been considered inappropriate by some netizens

Popular skit maker and actor Mr Macaroni, whose real name is Adebowale "Debo" Adedayo, has addressed a trending video of children reenacting his 'Daddy wa' skit where he plays the role of a promiscuous man.

The video has caused a buzz on social media as many described it as inappropriate for children.

In the video, one of the female children is dressed in a crop top and a mini skirt, while a young boy plays Mr Macaroni's character, the sugar daddy.

In a tweet via his X handle on Tuesday, October 15, Mr Macaroni sent a message to parents and guardians, calling their attention to the need for caution regarding the content children should be involved in.

He wrote in part:

"Dear parents and guardians, I understand the urge to want to make the most out of our uniquely talented children. I however strongly believe that we must apply caution while doing so. We must showcase their talents in ways appropriate for their respective ages. We must put our children first and groom them right."

See his tweet below:

What people said before Mr Macaroni's tweet

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

Chrisllionaire_:

"It's hilarious but I think children shouldn't be doing something like this."

AshandyTemi:

"I don't think children should be making these kinds of content, what should they be learning from this."

FabunmiPatricia:

"This should not be displayed by children...haba it's not ok.. See what society is giving to children. They are supposed to be watching cartoon."

Abidemi29708014:

"It's not upright, disgusting."

