The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has been criticised for claiming Supersports crew killers are “non-state actors”

A former director of the British Council in Nigeria, David Roberts, said the attack was an act of criminality

Roberts said Obi terming the incident as terrorism tends to stigmatise Nigeria as a terror-invested state

FCT, Abuja - A former director of the British Council in Nigeria, David Roberts, has criticized the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for claiming those who killed some Supersports crew are “non-state actors”.

The Supersport crew members were attacked in a tragic ambush along the Ihiala-Orlu Road, Anambra state.

Roberts said terming the incident as terrorism tends to stigmatise Nigeria as a terror-invested state. Photo credit: @nigerianoise/Peter Obi

Obi, who condemned the attack said the hoodlums were “non-state actors who have continued to inflict pain and sorrow on families.”

According to the Nigerian Tribune, Roberts said the incident was an act of criminality by sundry criminal elements.

He said it has nothing to do with terrorism as portrayed by Obi’s term non-state actor.

“By using the words “non-state actors” to describe the perpetrators of this dastardly and cowardly attack, Mr Obi has perhaps deliberately or inadvertently given the international community a clue that this incident was an act of terror or an organised act by a separatist group.”

He explained that terming the incident as terrorism tends to stigmatise Nigeria as a terror-invested state.

Roberts said it was clear that the attack was a random act of criminality by armed robbers or kidnappers.

“Using the term non-state actors in this incident unnecessarily stigmatises Nigeria, which may tank her index score in next year’s Global Terrorism Index published by the Institute for Economics and Peace.”

