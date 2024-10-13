The Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) faces backlash after sharing a video showcasing the extravagant arrival of Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo at its 2024 leadership summit in Abuja, featuring Rolls-Royces and a private jet

Critics argue the display of opulence is inappropriate and insensitive amidst Nigeria's economic challenges

The incident has sparked a raging debate on the role of wealth and extravagance in religious institutions

The Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) has ignited a storm of criticism on social media after sharing a video showcasing the extravagant arrival of Matthew Ashimolowo at its 2024 leadership summit in Abuja.

The church recently hosted Ashimolowo, the senior pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre, as the guest minister for the event.

The now-viral video documented Ashimolowo's journey from Lagos to Abuja, beginning with his escort to a blue and ash-colored Rolls-Royce, which transported him to Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

There, he boarded a private jet. Upon his arrival in Abuja, Ashimolowo was warmly received by COZA’s lead pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, and his wife. He was then transported to his suite at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in a white Rolls-Royce.

Debate ensues over COZA's display of wealth

The church's post on X, which read, “Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo’s INSANE VIP Arrival in 3 Rolls-Royces & a Private Jet!” has drawn significant backlash. Critics argue that the display of opulence is inappropriate, especially in a country grappling with economic challenges.

The post also promoted the ongoing COZA Global Leadership Summit, urging followers not to miss the sessions.

The video has sparked a debate about the role of wealth and extravagance in religious institutions, with many questioning the message it sends to the congregation and the public.

While some defend the church's right to honor its guest, others see it as a stark contrast to the teachings of humility and modesty often associated with religious leadership.

Below are what some users had to say:

@uwemjay said:

“Jesus Christ entered Jerusalem on a donkey. Donkey symbolises humility, patience and hard-work. But today, we are on Rolls-Royce, Private jet and Presidential suites - which symbolises power, wealth and affluence.”

@ThisisYamai

“COZA! COZA!! COZA!!! This show of shame should stop at some point. Get tired of it and become serious. The only thing you guys glorify is money. Jesus has no idea what's going on here.”

@kurdorPeter:

“To be honest, I'm more worried that Pastor Mathew allowed such a thing go public (maybe he wasn't aware sha) because I no really think say COZA care like that. It was such a sad watch!”

As the controversy continues to unfold, COZA remains in the spotlight, with many awaiting further responses from the church and its leaders.

The incident highlights the ongoing tension between religious practices and public perception, particularly in the context of Nigeria's socio-economic landscape.

