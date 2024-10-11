The Nigeria House of Representatives marked the 2024 International Day of the Girl Child by having Speaker Abbas Tajudeen ceremonially vacate his seat for 16-year-old gender advocate Isabel Anani

This unique gesture depicted the theme "Girls’ Vision for the Future" and highlights the House's commitment to empowering young leaders

During the session, the House also addressed critical issues such as drug abuse prevention and education for out-of-school girls

The Nigeria House of Representatives proudly joined the global community in commemorating the 2024 International Day of the Girl Child. This significant day highlights the urgent need to advocate for the rights of girls and address the challenges they face worldwide.

This year, the House of Representatives marked the occasion with a unique ceremonial plenary held in the Green Chamber.

In a bold expression of this year’s theme, “Girls’ Vision for the Future,” Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D., honored the girl-child by vacating his seat for a 16-year-old gender advocate, Ms. Isabel Anani, to shadow him throughout the day.

Reps Speaker Abbas hosts 16-year-old on International Girl Child Day

Speaking at the special session, Rt. Hon. Abbas described the gesture as part of the House’s effort to empower young leaders.

“I call on all Honourable Members to join me in a round of applause for Isabel and for all Nigerian girls who continue to demonstrate immense strength, ambition, and determination in overcoming barriers,” he added.

‘Shadow Speaker’ Anani, selected from candidates across Nigeria, stated, “I envision a future where every girl, regardless of her background, has the opportunity to flourish; where education isn’t seen as a high-pedestal privilege…but as an essential tool to equip girls to make important decisions that affect them.”

During the ceremonial sitting, the House adopted a motion sponsored by Rep. Kafilat Ogbara (APC, Lagos) and seconded by Rep. Akin Rotimi Jr. (APC, Ekiti).

The motion urged the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the National Orientation Agency (NOA), and other stakeholders to collaborate on educating the public about the dangers of drug abuse and promoting a drug-free lifestyle.

