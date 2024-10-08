Pastor Jerry Steps Out in His 2024 Range Rover Vogue Days After Lavish Birthday Party
- Pastor Jerry Eze of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD) had the attention of netizens recently
- The online preacher who recently celebrated his birthday made a loud appearance at an event
- In a video circulating online, the clergyman casually showed off his latest 2024 Range Rover Vogue, which got many talking
Popular Nigerian Pastor Jerry Eze, known for his New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD), recently drew significant attention on social media.
After celebrating his birthday a few days ago, he arrived at an event in a luxurious 2024 Range Rover Vogue. Recall that well-known figures such as businessmen Obi Cubana, E-Money, and former first lady Patience Ebele Jonathan were present at the birthday party.
Dressed in a bright orange top and khaki brown trousers, Pastor Eze stepped out of his vehicle with the help of his security personnel.
Reacting to the impressive scene, a netizen commented on the weight of the car's door and expressed gratitude for the blessings in the pastor's life.
Chris noted that what God cannot do does not exist.
Watch the video below:
Pastor Jerry ignites talks online
Legit.ng compiled how netizens reacted to Pastor Jerry's new car.
See them below:
carphy_flinks:
"Even if na private jet 🛩️ he deserve am,either you are a pastor, alfa, Baba alawo or even Canadian loud dealer, we all deserve good things in life."
barbiefenty_:
"No pastor Jerry slander will be tolerated."
chi_babyyy10:
"So make he con Dey drive keke because he is a pastor, he isn’t entitled to good things?"
just_prepre:
"We dey pray, e dey show."
goodlifeuchechukwu:
"I swear this pastor deserve more than this Range Rover. Em mate d use Private jet."
Nigerians celebrate Jerry Eze at 42
Pastor Jerry marked a new age on August 22, and it was an opportunity for him to reflect on God's mercies in his life.
According to the preacher, who is the convener of NSPPD, an online praying platform, he was grateful for celebrating his birthday.
He also expressed his love for God and had several celebrities and fans celebrating his special day with him.
