Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo has said "the power of interception" is in the tithe of honour

Legit.ng recalls that Prophet Abraham (who lived around 2100 before Christ) had been blessed by God in recovering Prophet Lut and the others who had been taken captive

Consequently, Abraham gave a tenth of his revenue to Melchizedek (the king-priest of Salem), the first mention of the practice of tithing—giving a tenth of our increase to God—in the Bible

FCT, Abuja - Matthew Ashimolowo, the senior pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), has explained that Abraham was not made rich by giving a tithe to Melchizedek

According to Pastor Ashimolowo, Abraham was already exceedingly rich before he gave tithe.

Ashimolowo encourages giving tithes of honour

Legit.ng reports that Pastor Ashimolowo spoke in Abuja on Saturday night, October 12, on Day 3 of the COZA Global Leadership Summit 2024.

He said:

"Infact, I need to come and teach that tithe of honour that Abraham gave because this (COZA) is the house of honour."

He continued:

"And the difference between Malachi tithe and Abrahamic tithe is honour.

"Abraham did not give tithe to Melchizedek because he needed a breakthrough. 'Bobo yen to break (the guy has already witnessed elevation). Bobo yen ti hammer koto give tithe' (the guy has been blessed with wealth even before giving tithe). So, it was honour.

"Because it was a tithe of honour, what Melchizedek did was not intervention but interception. He intercepted Sodom. He stopped Sodom and blessed Abraham, because of the seed of honour that Abraham brought."

Watch the video below:

Ashimolowo recounts N200m loss to bank

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Ashimolowo said he lost about N200 million to bank shares in Nigeria.

Ashimolowo said he borrowed N60 million from Sterling Bank to buy shares in Skye Bank, but the shares plummeted from N14 to N2.50, resulting in a significant loss of his investment.

The 72-year-old preacher said Sterling Bank sent four policemen to his office for him to refund the money he borrowed to invest in Skye Bank shares.

