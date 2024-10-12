The Presidency clarified that President Bola Tinubu is currently on a two-week leave, following backlash over his recent travel

Special Adviser Bayo Onanuga previously announced that the President's UK trip, starting October 2, was part of his annual leave

In response to criticism, Onanuga emphasized that Tinubu is not restricted to the UK during his leave and is free to travel as he desires

The Presidency has addressed the backlash following President Bola Tinubu's recent move from the United Kingdom to France, clarifying that the President is currently on a two-week leave.

Legit.ng reports that the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, initially announced the President's departure for the UK on October 2, stating it was part of his annual leave.

Onanuga’s statement read:

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja today for the United Kingdom to begin a two-week vacation, part of his yearly leave.

He will use the two weeks as a working vacation and a retreat to reflect on his administration’s economic reforms.”

However, news broke that President Tinubu had travelled from the UK to Paris, France, on Friday, October 9, Vanguard reported.

Ibrahim Kabir Masari, the Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters, confirmed this development via his verified X handle, saying:

“Today, I had the honour of visiting President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR at his private residence in the United Kingdom, where we engaged in productive discussions.

"We then departed for Paris, France, for another important engagement.”

Onanuga replies critics on Tinubu's travels

In response to the growing criticism surrounding the President's travel plans, Onanuga took to social media to clarify the situation, The Punch reported.

He emphasized that the President is not confined to the UK during his leave, stating:

“President Tinubu is on leave for two weeks. He is not restricted to the UK. It is his private time. He can go to anywhere he so desires. He is still observing his leave.”

