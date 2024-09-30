The Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPSD) has urged the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) to prosecute anyone found guilty of sponsoring bandits in Nigeria’s north-western region

Sani Shinkafi, executive director of PAPSD, praised the military’s ongoing investigations into bandit sponsorship, calling the probe “long overdue”

The allegations have heightened tensions between high-profile figures, including Bello Matawalle and Dauda Lawal, who have openly accused each other of complicity in the region’s security crisis

In the heart of Nigeria’s north-western region, a shadowy conflict rages on, one that has left countless lives shattered and communities in ruins.

Amidst this turmoil, the Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPSD) have issued a fervent plea to the Defence Headquarters (DHQ): bring those who sponsor banditry to justice.

Sani Shinkafi, the executive director of PAPSD, has long been a voice in the wilderness, calling for accountability in a region besieged by kidnappings, killings, and the displacement of residents.

On Saturday, he lauded the military’s recent efforts to probe these allegations, describing the investigation as “long overdue.”

Group lauds military probe

“The spate of killings, kidnapping for ransom, destruction of property, imposition of levies and taxes, and the displacement of people from their communities by these criminal elements is alarming,” Shinkafi stated.

The probe has also intensified a bitter feud between Bello Matawalle and Dauda Lawal. Both men have publicly accused each other of complicity in the region’s security crisis. Lawal’s recent statement, suggesting that Matawalle should resign to clear his name, has only added fuel to the fire.

Shinkafi called for strict accountability and punishment against anyone found wanting.

He called for greater transparency in the use of public funds allocated for security, highlighting reports of alleged mismanagement for personal enrichment.

In a region where the lines between power and criminality often blur, Shinkafi’s appeal is a clarion call for justice and accountability.

Dire situation

Banditry in north-western Nigeria is a complex and escalating crisis that has significantly impacted the region. This conflict involves various criminal groups engaged in activities such as kidnapping for ransom, cattle rustling, armed robbery, and attacks on communities. Over time, bandits have become well-armed and organised, sometimes overwhelming local security forces and imposing their own rule over large areas

Efforts to address the crisis have included military operations and investigations into the sponsorship of these criminal activities. However, the situation remains dire, with ongoing violence and instability continuing to plague the region. Addressing the underlying causes of banditry, such as poverty and lack of governance, alongside robust security measures, is believed to be crucial for restoring peace and stability in north-western Nigeria.

Lawyers group defends Matawalle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Centre for Truth and Justice (CTJ), a group of lawyers, has dismissed reports of court cases against the minister of state for defence, Bello Matawalle, labelling them as fabrications aimed at derailing his anti-banditry efforts.

At a press conference, CTJ's Barrister Napoleon Otache alleged that Zamfara state governor, Dauda Lawal, orchestrated the smear campaign to discredit Matawalle's successes in combating banditry.

