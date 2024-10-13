Olumide Emmanuel, Senior Pastor of Calvary Bible Church, believes debates about tithing are misguided and asserts that everything a believer has belongs to God

He emphasizes that tithing is an act of worship to acknowledge God as the source of all resources

For those facing financial difficulties, Emmanuel advises that true understanding of tithing's purpose is essential, noting that keeping 100 percent of one's income out of fear of poverty is a personal choice

Olumide Emmanuel, the Senior Pastor of Calvary Bible Church, is unwavering in his stance that debates around tithing are often misguided, asserting that true entrepreneurship demands unwavering commitment.

In an interview with Tessy Igomu of PUNCH Newspaper, Emmanuel champions a holistic approach to both faith and business, emphasizing that the role of the church extends beyond spiritual guidance to encompass the financial, mental, and social well-being of its members.

When asked about the ongoing controversy surrounding tithing in Nigeria, Emmanuel did not mince words.

“As a child of God, everything you have belongs to God—the entire 100 per cent. So, discussing 10 per cent is actually an insult. The 100 per cent belongs to God, and He wants you to be a steward of the resources He has given you. If you have 10 per cent to give to God when 100 per cent belongs to Him, you should understand that this 10 per cent is merely a point of contact,” he explained.

Emmanuel further elaborated on tithing as an act of worship, asserting, “Tithing is giving to God as an act of worship to acknowledge that He is your source. If God is not your source, then you don’t need to tithe. You only tithe because you believe that God is your source, and that’s how it works. The discussion around tithing is an unnecessary debate for unserious people. If you don’t believe in God, keep your money, because if you are a child of God, the entire 100 per cent belongs to Him.”

Addressing the concerns of Christians facing financial difficulties but feeling compelled to tithe, Emmanuel remarked, “Well, as I said earlier, if you don’t understand, you just don’t understand. If someone is struggling and believes that the 10 per cent they give to God is what will keep them in poverty, that is their personal opinion. Let them keep their 100 per cent and remain in their poverty.”

Emmanuel’s forthright views invite a deeper reflection on the intersection of faith, finances, and the holistic well-being of individuals. His emphasis on the all-encompassing nature of stewardship resonates strongly within the context of his broader advocacy for a balanced approach to life, integrating spiritual devotion with practical, everyday responsibilities.

In an era where the relevance of tithing continues to be hotly debated, Olumide Emmanuel's insights provide a provocative perspective, encouraging a shift from contention to understanding and commitment in both spiritual and entrepreneurial pursuits.

