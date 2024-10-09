Pastor EA Adeboye addressed accusations of performing fake miracles, emphasizing the authenticity of divine acts witnessed by his congregation

In a public address, Pastor EA Adeboye, who recently made headlines with his apology regarding tithing, responded to accusations of performing fake miracles.

The pastor, known for his influential role in the religious community, did not hold back in his defense.

Pastor EA Adeboye speaks on fake miracles. Photo credit: X/@EAdeboye

Source: Twitter

“That’s why I laughed when I heard that one joker said I was faking miracles. There is no need to fake miracles. Some of the miracles God has been performing in our midst they are difficult to believe,” Adeboye stated, emphasizing the authenticity of the divine acts witnessed by his congregation.

Recalling a particularly striking incident, Adeboye shared, “I remember one when I was praying in my prayer room last night, God reminded me. Her friend had cancer of the breast, they took her to the hospital cut off that one breast so that she won’t die and this lady went to visit her friend in the hospital and was sad to see her in that situation and they took one of anointed handkerchief that we had prayed over and laid it on the wound and prayed.”

He continued, “Two weeks later, a new breast had grown. How can anybody fake that?”

Adeboye's recounting of this miraculous event serves as a testament to his unwavering belief in the power of prayer and the miracles he asserts are performed through divine intervention.

His statements come at a time when skepticism and scrutiny of religious practices are increasingly prevalent, yet he remains steadfast in his faith and the experiences he shares with his followers.

Pastor Adeboye apologises for wrongly preaching about tithe

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor E.A. Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has issued a public apology over an aspect of his teaching about tithe.

The man of God, known for his humility admitted he was wrong to have said payment of tithe was a prerequisite for making heaven.

Source: Legit.ng