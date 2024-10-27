Bishop David Olatunji Abioye took his exit from service at Winners Chapel this October

Legit.ng understands that the retirement is in line with the operational guidelines of the Liberation Commission, also known as the Mandate, which serves as the church’s constitution

In a post on his official X page, Bishop Abioye said "a big thank you" to Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of the Winners Chapel

FCT, Abuja - Bishop David Abioye, who recently retired from the Living Faith Church, better known as Winners Chapel, said it was an honour to serve in the commission for close to 40 years.

Abioye stated this via a tweet on his official X (formerly Twitter) account recently.

The 63-year-old expressed gratitude to his "father in the faith", Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of the Living Faith Church, "whom I love and respect ever since meeting him over 44 years ago."

He said:

"I am deeply grateful for the leadership provided by him and fellowship shared together."

While his official duties at Winners Chapel rounds up, Abioye said his covenant relationship with Bishop Oyedepo continues "and my goodwill towards the well-being of the commission under his leadership remains intact."

Origin of Abioye-Oyedepo relationship

Speaking on how his relationship with Bishop Oyedepo started, Abioye said it was on an informal note.

His words:

“My journey with Bishop Oyedepo began informally on relationship. The years of service is formal and normal.

“The official engagement has a lifespan, so relationship continues. But it is just an exit from the systemic policy and provision. And so, relationship continues, which is what I believe should happen just anywhere. Relationship cannot be broken.”

Watch Bishop Abioye's video below:

Bishop Aremu affirms loyalty to Winners Chapel

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Thomas Aremu of the Winners Chapel disclosed that he is not planning to open his own church.

Aremu, who, like Bishop Abioye, is quitting Winners Chapel, said God’s presence is his greatest asset, and he has seen God in practical terms.

