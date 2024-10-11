Man Narrates How He Stole His Former Employer’s Car to Fund Father’s Burial
- Joseph Ada, a former driver, was arrested by the police in Lagos state for allegedly stealing his former boss’s car to fund his father's burial
- Ada had duplicated the key of the Toyota Camry while employed as a driver but was able to steal the vehicle shortly after his boss sacked him
- Acting on an actionable intelligence report, the operatives of the RRS squad apprehended Ada in Ikeja where he attempted to sell the stolen car
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos state police command have arrested Joseph Ada, a suspected car thief.
Driver arrested for stealing ex-boss car to fund father’s burial
According to the Force, the suspect disclosed that he intends to use the proceeds from selling his former boss’ car to fund his father’s burial.
This was made known in a statement posted on the RRS Facebook page on Friday, October 11.
According to the statement, Ada had duplicated the key of the vehicle while working as a driver to his former boss before he was sacked in June 2024.
He allegedly stole the vehicle on Wednesday, October 9, where it was parked in the Lekki area of the state and proceeded to Ikeja to sell the car.
He was, however, apprehended by the RRS operatives who were acting on actionable intelligence.
The statement continued that upon his arrest, Ada confessed that he had stolen the vehicle because he wanted to use the proceed from selling the vehicle to bury his father.
“The suspect confessed to the crime and disclosed that he wanted to use the proceeds of the sale to bury his late father.
“The owner was later alerted, and both the suspect as well as the recovered vehicle have been transferred to the State Command for further investigation,” the statement concluded.
Driver gets caught after stealing employer's car
In another related development, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady narrated how her newly employed driver made away with her car and other valuables.
According to her, it was on the first day of working with her that he carried out the unexpected theft.
Following the timely and professional intervention of the CP tactical team C in Surulere, she was able to get back her stolen properties.
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.