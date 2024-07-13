The Nigeria Police Force will begin enforcing the use of the digitalized Central Motor Registry (e-CMR) on July 29 to improve national security and combat vehicle-related crimes

The e-CMR is an online repository of motor vehicle data that enables the police to track and recover stolen vehicles and also prevents the purchase of stolen vehicles by innocent buyers

Vehicle owners can obtain the digitalized CMR certificate online, and the registration fee is reportedly over N5,000, although the police did not confirm this

Abuja, FCT—The Nigeria Police Force will start enforcing the digitalised Central Motor Registry (e-CMR) on Monday, July 29.

Police spokesman ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said in a statement on Saturday, July 13, that the move is to enhance national security and combat vehicle-related crimes.

What is e-CMR?

The e-CMR is a real-time online repository of motor vehicle data designed to support police investigations and operational activities.

According to the police spokesman, the digitalized system will streamline vehicle ownership and transaction documentation, effectively tracking and recovering stolen vehicles.

Adejobi added that the e-CMR system will facilitate services such as change of ownership, license number, engine, and chassis/body, ensuring vehicle genuineness and ownership validation.

This will also prevent the purchase of stolen vehicles by innocent buyers.

E-CMR: IGP calls for public awareness, support

Meanwhile, Adejobi said the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered a nationwide publicity campaign to inform the public of the requirements, processes, and enforcement procedures.

The police urged members of the public to obtain the digitalized CMR certificate online or contact the CMR Command Centre for inquiries.

Individuals can contact the CMR Command Centre at FHQ Abuja (08117777666, 09169892000) and FHQ Annex Lagos (08117777555, 09169891000) for further inquiries. Technical support is available at cmrtech@npfcmr.ng.

Is e-CMR free?

While the police did not specify the cost of e-CMR registration, findings indicate that vehicle owners may have to pay over N5,000 to obtain the digitalized CMR certificate.

A recent report by ThisDay cited a message that circulated online in which an unnamed person said the e-CMR "costs N5,000, and it is a yearly thing."

“The breakdown of the cost is as follows: Fee N5,000.00, VAT N375.00, bank charges N190.00, printing, about N200, total cost about N6,000.00," the message read further.

Also, Nairametrics stated that the e-CMR platform generated an invoice of N5,375(VAT inclusive) after it attempted to register a sedan or saloon car.

e-motor registry: How to obtain e-CMR certificate

Step 1: Visit the e-CMR Website

Go to the Nigeria Police Force's e-CMR website at https://cmris.npf.gov.ng to apply for NPF CMR services.

Step 2: Create an account/profile

Create a profile using NIN or Driver's license or TIN.

To apply for the services, you must create a user profile. The requirement for an individual/personal account is the National Identification Number (NIN). For a corporate organization, it is the Tax Identification Number (TIN) or Corporate Affairs Commission’s RC Number.

Step 3: Log in to your account/profile

Log in to your account using your email address and password.

Step 4: Apply for e-CMR Certificate

Click on CMR Request: Select a Request, then select a Sub Request and fill in the required details, including your vehicle's make, model, and registration number.

Step 5: Provide vehicle details

Provide vehicle details and click Next. This may involve uploading the required documents, including your vehicle's registration document, proof of ownership, and proof of identity.

Step 6: Verify details

Check the box to confirm the accuracy of Vehicle Details and click Proceed.

Step 7: Pay the Required Fee

View the invoice and click Make Payment using any of the payment methods.

Step 7: Submit Your Application

Submit your application and wait for processing. Details of the request will be sent to the registered phone number or email address.

Step 8: Download Your e-CMR Certificate

Once your application is processed, download your digitalized e-CMR certificate. It takes between 24 and 72 hours to process your application. When approved, the Certificate will be sent in digital form to your registered email.

