Brighton and Paraguay forward, Julio Enciso, has detailed his recent nightmarish experience on a plane

The 20-year-old recently took a flight to join his Paraguay teammates for their international fixtures

The former Libertad attacker explained how he required the help of a passenger on the plane after he almost died

Julio Enciso recently recounted his harrowing journey back to Paraguay for the international break.

The 20-year-old forward, who played a key role in Brighton's impressive comeback victory against Tottenham in the Premier League, detailed his near-death experience while travelling to join his international teammates.

The former Libertad star detailed that he fainted on the flight and required the assistance of a fellow passenger to revive him.

Enciso described feeling a sharp pain in his head before losing consciousness while attempting to use the bathroom on the plane.

In an interview with the media outlet Del Paraguay, Enciso stated:

“My head hurt. I almost died; I fainted on the plane. I felt powerless, and I hadn’t eaten or slept well. When I got up to go to the bathroom, I felt like I was falling."

“A guy grabbed me and took me to the front. He made me drink Coke and a Japanese soup, and that helped me feel better.”

Fortunately, the attacker appears to have fully recovered and is expected to play in Paraguay’s FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Ecuador and Venezuela.

Enciso season so far

Since making a name for himself on the biggest stage with Brighton against Manchester City in 2023, Enciso has seen his playing time with the Seagulls diminish, particularly following the managerial change at the club.

According to data from FotMob, the Paraguayan has only started two games for Brighton under new manager Fabian Hurzeler. However, Enciso has made several substitute appearances under the German tactician.

Barring any injuries or setbacks, the 20-year-old is expected to feature for Brighton in their upcoming league fixture against Newcastle United.

