Former militant leader Asari Dokubo has threatened to shoot down military and police helicopters allegedly surveilling his residence in Rivers State

In a video, Dokubo accused the government and supporters of former Governor Nyesom Wike of provocation, asserting his readiness to resist intimidation

He emphasized his fearlessness in the face of death and criticized Wike's use of wealth for political gain

In a dramatic escalation of tensions in Rivers State, former militant leader Asari Dokubo has issued a stark warning in response to alleged military helicopter surveillance over his residence.

In a video circulated on Saturday via X, Dokubo claimed that two helicopters had been flying over his home and compound for over 30 minutes, an act he perceived as a provocation from the government, the police, and supporters of former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Asari Dokubo Threatens to Shoot Down Military Helicopters, Warns Tinubu's Minister

“I have the capacity to contain them,” Dokubo declared, asserting his ability to resist any form of intimidation from authorities. “Nigeria cannot surrender to Wike, Rivers people will not surrender to Wike, Ijaw people will not surrender to Wike,” he added.

Asari Dokubo sends alarming message to Tinubu's minister

The 60-year-old activist, known for his strong opposition to government forces in the Niger Delta, emphasized his fearlessness in the face of death. “I have never been afraid of death. I’ve always embraced death, so I am not afraid of death. Wike is nobody,” he stated.

Dokubo warned that should the helicopters be shot down, the blame should not rest on him. “I didn’t go and look for the helicopter to shoot them down. I will shoot down the helicopter. I swear by Allah that I will shoot down the helicopter,” he said.

He also criticized Wike, accusing him of using wealth and influence for political gain. “Wike is nobody without his billions. Let them remove this thing from him, and we’ll see,” Dokubo added.

Despite the rising tensions, Dokubo affirmed his intent to vote, stating that “nothing will happen” during the elections. He challenged the military presence in his community but made it clear that he had not sought conflict with them.

Asari Dokubo accuses Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, an Ijaw activist, has waded into the political crisis rocking Rivers state.

As reported by The Punch on Tuesday, May 13, Dokubo claimed that the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, was “playing god” with his recent actions against his preferred successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state.

