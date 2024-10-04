Katsina community has been struck with tragedy as bandits disrupt several Jumaat prayers in the Dan-Ali community of Danmusa LGA of the state

It was reported that the attackers stormed the community and started shooting sporadically, causing widespread tension

A source in the community disclosed that the bandits were sent away by the state's Security Watch Corps before the military reinforcement

Tragedy struck in Dan-Ali, a community in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State, as bandits armed with dangerous weapons invaded multiple mosques, disrupting Jummat prayers.

The armed assailants stormed the areas, firing sporadically, causing widespread panic and forcing worshippers to flee for their lives.

Bandits storm Katsina community amid Jumat prayers

The Punch reported that a community source, who wished to remain anonymous, described the chaotic scene: "We were in the middle of Jummat prayer when we heard the shooting, and everyone ran. We couldn't continue our prayers. Thankfully, the Security Watch Corps chased the bandits away."

The source emphasized the urgent need for reinforcement, stating that the bandits have been wreaking havoc on their communities.

This brazen attack is part of a larger pattern of violence in the region. For over a week, bandits have been preventing farmers from accessing their farmlands in Dan-Ali and surrounding areas, including Gwarjo, Dangane, Tudun, Tasha Kadanya, and Tasha Biri. The situation has become increasingly dire, with many farmers kidnapped and others too fearful to enter their farms.

Police yet to comment on bandit attack

Unfortunately, efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, for comment were unsuccessful. This incident highlights the growing concern about insecurity in Nigeria and the need for swift action to protect citizens.

This came a day after the national security adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, boasted that the country is safer now than during former President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

