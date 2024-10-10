The defence headquarters has dismissed a disturbing threat by Niger Delta strongman, Asari Dokubo

Dokubo alleged that helicopters deployed by the military and police on the orders of the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, flew over his residence on Saturday, October 5

Dokubo then swore he will shoot down the helicopters if he continues to sight them around his home, a remark the defence headquarters said is laughable

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The defence headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday, October 10, responded to a viral video of Mujahid Asari Dokubo, a former Niger Delta militant leader, threatening to "bring down" military aircraft allegedly hovering over his house during the recently-conducted Rivers state local government elections.

Legit.ng recalls that in a Facebook Live, Dokubo warned that should the Nigerian military helicopters be shot down, the blame should not rest on him.

Nigerian military waves off Asari Dokubo’s threats

The ex-agitator who has often criticised Nyesom Wike, former governor of Rivers state and incumbent minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), insinuated in the video that federal agents are targeting him.

While Abuja-based Wike opposed the election, Dokubo — like Governor Siminalayi Fubara — supported the poll.

However, reacting to Dokubo's threat, Major-General Edward Buba, the director of defence media operations, dismissed the former militant's claim as “laughable"..

Furthermore, Buba stated that various security agencies use aircraft and helicopters for national security operations and emphasised the military’s adherence to professional standards within the bounds of democracy.

The top military official insisted that Dokubo lacked the capability to challenge the military or bring down its aircraft.

