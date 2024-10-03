Tragedy struck at Uruagu community in Nnewi North local government area of Anambra state on Thursday, October 3

Unknown gunmen killed two police officers with an improvised explosive device during a gun battle

The state police spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, has narrated how the unfortunate and tragic incident occurred

Nnewi, Anambra state - Gunmen launched attacks and killed two policemen in the Uruagu community in Nnewi North local government area of Anambra state.

The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, October 3.

According to The Punch, eyewitnesses said the gunmen attacked the police officers while on investigation duties.

The surprise attack led to a fierce gun battle between the police officers and the assailants.

The gunmen reportedly threw an improvised explosive device at the police team, killing two officers instantly.

A source said:

“During the exchange of gunfire, the hoodlums tossed an IED at the operatives, and it detonated, killing two of them on the spot.”

The state police spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the tragic incident.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the attackers opened fire on sighting the police team and threw an improvised explosive device into their operational vehicle. Unfortunately, two of the officers lost their lives in the line of duty, and the vehicle was engulfed in flames.”

Ikenga disclosed that the police had launched a manhunt for the attackers.

“The Joint Security Force has launched a manhunt for the armed men responsible for the murder of two police operatives during an investigation operation early this morning, October 3, 2024, at Uruagu, Nnewi North.”

He assured the public that the police was committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

