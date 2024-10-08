The Lagos State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has directed the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries to vet testimonies before they are shared publicly

This directive follows a controversial testimony where a member claimed an old man appeared in an examination hall and provided answers

CAN Chairman, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, emphasized the need for testimonies to be reasonable and sensible to avoid misleading the public

In a decisive move, the Lagos State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has mandated the leadership of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries to scrutinize the testimonies shared by its members during gatherings.

This directive follows the uproar caused by a viral testimony deemed controversial by the Christian body.

CAN orders Lord’s Chosen to vet testimonies before presenting. Photo credit: X/Lordschosen

Source: TikTok

The contentious testimony, shared by an unnamed member of the church, recounted an incident where an old man allegedly appeared in an examination hall and provided answers to the member, who then shared these answers with another student from the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries.

Bishop Stephen Adegbite, the Lagos CAN Chairman, condemned the testimony, labeling it an "utter fabrication." He announced that CAN would convene a critical meeting with the church's leadership to address the issue.

CAN demands testimony review from Lord’s Chosen

In an interview with Saturday PUNCH, Adegbite confirmed that the meeting had taken place and that the church had been instructed to alter its approach to testimonies.

“We had the meeting last Friday at the CAN secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos. Representatives of the church were there, and we told them to be careful and review the pattern of their testimonies. It is only a madman who would think otherwise,” he stated.

Adegbite emphasized that all five bloc leaders of CAN, along with coordinators from the 57 local government areas in the state, attended the meeting.

“Over 100 people attended the meeting, and we discussed the testimony issue. Everybody was on the same page. We reject vehemently any testimony that is not reasonable and sensible, which can be misleading and bring disrepute to the name of Christ. We reject it in its entirety,” he declared.

The CAN chairman further instructed the church leaders to vet testimonies before they are publicly shared.

“We told the leaders to ensure that they ask their members what they want to say before giving them the microphone. If what they want to say is not good for public consumption, it should be disallowed. God still performs miracles. We must say the truth and nothing but the truth,” Adegbite concluded.

Lord’s chosen GO taunts critics attacking church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reporte that the general overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Ministries, Lazarus Mouka, has said that the wonders of God have become a feature of the church and, against distractions, shall remain its signpost.

Mouka, whose church has been in the spotlight recently, especially among social media content creators, over its mode of worship and testimonies of miracles, made the assertion at the close of its two-day revival held at its headquarters in Ijesha, Lagos state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng