Abdulmumuni Abiola, son of the late Nigerian billionaire Moshood Abiola, revealed on the ‘Mic On Podcast’ that his father willed £650,000 to his first four wives

The will allocated £300,000 to Simbiat, £150,000 to Kudirat, £100,000 to Moriamo, and £100,000 to Idiat, sparking controversy within the family

Abdulmumuni accused his older brother, Kola, of withholding their rightful inheritance, leading to financial struggles for Kudirat's children

In a recent episode of the ‘Mic On Podcast’ hosted by Channels TV presenter Seun Okinbaloye, Abdulmumuni Abiola, son of the late Nigerian billionaire and philanthropist Moshood Abiola, revealed that his father had willed £650,000 to his first four wives.

The video of the programme was released on Saturday.

Photo showed how much MKO Abiola left for his 4 wives. Photo credit: X/Mic On Podcast

Source: Twitter

MKO Abiola: Breakdown of amount willed to 4 wives

A copy of the late politician’s will, displayed during the programme, showed the distribution of the funds: Abiola’s first wife, Simbiat, received £300,000; the second wife, Kudirat, £150,000; the third wife, Moriamo, £100,000; and the fourth wife, Idiat, £100,000.

Abdulmumuni, son of Kudirat Abiola, criticized his older brother, Kola, for allegedly withholding the inheritance meant for him and his sisters.

He explained that the family had conducted a series of blood tests to determine the legitimate children entitled to the will.

“Let me give you some background on that. We did blood tests so we had a list of qualifying children. If you look at the will and you see how systematic it is, he names the wives and he apportions the money to them. I would like to give you some information on that. My mum was number two (Kudirat Olayinka Abiola). I think she was apportioned £150,000,” Abdulmumuni stated.

He further elaborated on the complications surrounding the inheritance: “At the time, Kola had sighted the fact that my mum died before my dad died, and because of that, British law would not allow him to release the £150,000 to us. He also said that his mum too is dead and he didn’t get the £300,000 for his mother. But you are the one sharing the money, so it’s odd…If he wanted to, he could have given us the money.”

Abdulmumuni recounted the financial struggles he and his siblings faced after their parents' deaths, saying, “It would have been useful to us to have that funds. Not to mention my mum’s apartment in the UK, before we knew anything, Kola had sold it without telling my brothers or my sister anything about it. So you can see that they were systematic to try to impoverish my mum’s side of the family. And for that reason, I don’t think I will be able to forgive him (Kola).”

See the photo of the will in this report.

MKO Abiola’s son speaks on DNA test results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Abdulmumuni Abiola, son of late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola (MKO Abiola), has revealed that his father gave birth to “only 55 children”.

Abdul made this revelation during a virtual interview with Seun Okinbaloye on his program ‘Mic On’ podcast, on Sunday, June 16.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng