MKO Abiola’s son has made a shocking revelation about his late father's children, amid wide speculation

Abdul Abiola, in an interview on a Podcast show, Mic On, disclosed that his father had 40 wives and over 100 children

Interestingly, he explained how Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, his late father, funded the education of his 103 children and they later found out that 55 were his biological children

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Abdulmumuni Abiola, son of late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola (MKO Abiola), has revealed that his father gave birth to “only 55 children”.

Late MKO Abiola and son, Abdul Abiola. Photo credit: Ogun Update, Abdul Abiola

Source: Facebook

Abdul made this revelation during a virtual interview with Seun Okinbaloye on his program ‘Mic On’ podcast, on Sunday, June 16.

How DNA confirmed Abiola's offspring, Abdul speaks

As reported by The Cable on Wednesday, June 19, Abdulmumuni explained that despite the narrative Abiola had 40 wives and 103 children, “DNA tests confirmed only 55 as his biological offspring”.

“You know the Abiola family, we are not that much. People think we are a lot. We are only 55. Well, there were 40 wives. Then according to the will… I think about forty-something though. There were some wives that were not there at the end. But not at the beginning, but at the end. Most of the wives had maybe one or two for my dad. Not every one of them,” he said.

“When my father was alive, he was paying for 103 people to go to school. But like I said not all of them were his. So after the blood tests, we happen to be 55,” Abdulmumuni added.

Abiola's children: Video surfaces online

Watch the video below as Abdul Abiola revealed the actual number of children his father had:

"Kola not fit to be president" - Abdul Abiola

In another related piece, Legit.ng previously reported that Abdulmumuni Abiola said his elder brother, Kola Abiola, is not fit to lead Nigeria.

He explained that Kola failed to manage Abiola’s empire, hence, he is unfit to be Nigeria's president.

Asked if he blamed Kola for the manner in which things had gone and whether he believed the legacy of Abiola would have been properly sustained rather than it was now, Abdul said, "I definitely do because he was in a better position, especially after the whole crisis."

Source: Legit.ng