"Worthy Ambassadors": NYSC Hails Corps Members Engaged in Edo 2024 Guber Election, Photo Trends
- The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General YD Ahmed, praised Corps Members serving as adhoc staff during the 2024 Edo State Gubernatorial election
- Brigadier General Ahmed described the Corps Members as "worthy ambassadors" of the NYSC
- During his visits to various polling centers, the NYSC Director General lauded the Corps Members for their steadfastness and patriotism
Benin, Edo state - The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General YD Ahmed, has commended the Corps Members who served as adhoc staff during the 2024 Edo State Gubernatorial election.
Speaking highly of their dedication and performance, Ahmed expressed his admiration for the Corps Members' commitment to upholding the integrity of the electoral process.
DG NYSC says corps members are worthy ambassadors
During a visit to various Registration Area Centres, including Ogbe Primary School, Edaiken Primary School, Uselu, and Ewena Primary School in Benin City, Brigadier General Ahmed had earlier urged the Corps Members to strictly adhere to electoral laws.
Following the election, he praised them for being "worthy ambassadors" of the NYSC, emphasizing that their exemplary conduct had positively reflected on both themselves and the organization.
He noted that their contributions would be remembered in Nigeria's political history, Vanguard reported.
NYSC corps members lauded for steadfastness, patriotism
While monitoring another group of Corps Members at Igbesanwan Primary School, Akpakpava Road, and the Ministry of Education Complex at Iyaro, the NYSC Director General further applauded the electoral representatives for their steadfastness and patriotism.
He highlighted the importance of their roles in ensuring a fair and credible election and thanked them for their unwavering dedication to national service.
See the photos below:
