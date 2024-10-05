Akwa Ibom state governor Umo Eno has appointed his daughter, Helen Eno-Obareki, as Acting First Lady following the passing of his wife, Pastor Patience Eno

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - The governor of Akwa Ibom state, Umo Eno, has appointed his daughter, Helen Eno-Obareki, as Acting First Lady following the death of his wife, Pastor Patience Eno.

Eno made the announcement during a condolence visit by Nigeria's First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

He expressed confidence in his daughter's ability to uphold her late mother's values and vision, ensuring the continuity of the office and its projects, particularly the Golden Initiative For All.

Gov Eno pays tribute to a lifelong partner

The governor paid an emotional tribute to his late wife, describing her as his greatest supporter and toughest critic.

He recalled their lifelong bond, having married her at 22 when she was just 19.

I called her Oluwa-Kemi because she was truly a gift from God. We went through many challenges together, and her passing is an irreplaceable loss for me,” the governor said.

Remi Tinubu offers support and encouragement

Senator Tinubu praised the governor's decision, expressing confidence in Obareki's ability to excel.

She offered words of encouragement to the acting first lady.

“Your mom didn’t bring you to me for nothing, and it’s a blessing that your mom’s colleagues and the Vice President’s wife are here to support you. I know you well, and I believe God will guide you. You will accomplish even more than your mother, and He will grant you good health," Ms Tinubu said.

Governor Eno dismisses remarriage rumours

Meanwhile, during a separate visit by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Governor Eno humorously dismissed rumours of taking a second wife, citing financial constraints.

“I’m not considering remarrying anytime soon. I don’t have the money to pay another bride price," he said.

Tinubu reacts as Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno's wife dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent condolences to Governor Eno of Akwa Ibom state on the passing of his dear wife, Pastor Patience.

Pastor Patience reportedly passed away on Thursday, September 26, at a hospital after a brief illness.

Reacting via a statement from his media aide, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu described the death of the Akwa Ibom First Lady as "shocking."

