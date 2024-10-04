Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has broken his silence nine days after the passing of his wife, Pastor Patience Umo-Eno

Governor Eno expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and condolences from President Bola Tinubu, Akwa Ibomites, and well-wishers

Despite the personal loss, Governor Eno vowed to continue his late wife’s initiatives

Cross River, Akwa Ibom State - Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has broken his silence nine days after the sudden passing of his wife, Pastor Patience Umo-Eno.

In an emotional statement released on Friday, Octerber 4, Governor Eno described his wife as "everything a man could ever wish for in a virtuous woman."

Governor Eno mourns late wife Photo credit: @Ricosi89/@OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

The statement shared PDP's official X handle, governor Eno, highlighted her role as his prayer partner, counsellor, and source of strength. He expressed that he will miss her for a lifetime.

The governor said:

“Her Excellency, Pastor (Mrs.) Patience (Oluwakemi) Umo Eno, was everything a man could ever wish for in a virtuous woman. I will miss her for a lifetime."

Governor Eno expresses gratitude for support, condolences

Governor Eno extended his heartfelt thanks to President Bola Tinubu, Akwa Ibomites, and well-wishers who have offered prayers, messages of condolence, and support during this trying time, as reported by Channels Television.

The governor noted the overwhelming outpouring of love from people across political divides, particularly from the youth who suspended planned protests in honor of his late wife.

Governor Eno remarked:

“The incredible outpouring of love, support, prayers, and words of encouragement through phone calls and messages of condolence has really strengthened us. We are deeply grateful.”

Gov Eno speaks on commitment to continuing late wife's legacy

Governor Eno pledged to uphold the initiatives that his wife had passionately supported, particularly the Golden Initiative for All (GIFA).

He reassured the public that despite the personal loss, the state government would continue to function seamlessly, and his administration’s focus on serving the people would remain steadfast.

The governor commended security agencies for maintaining peace in the state during this difficult time and urged them to continue their efforts as the local government elections approach.

See the statement below:

