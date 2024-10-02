President Bola Tinubu addressed Nigerians on Tuesday, October 1, the Independence Day celebration

During his address, the president made great quotes to reflect on the journey of the country from 1960, when it first got its independence from Britain

Accordingly, several other Nigerian leaders, including former President Goodluck Jonathan, reflect on the nation's trajectory

Nigeria, on Tuesday, October 1, celebrates another Independence Day to mark her 64th anniversary of self-government. Nigerian leaders, including President Bola Tinubu, reflected on the country's success and challenges.

While reflecting on Nigeria's situation, the leaders made some memorable quotes to connect with the people and the country.

Tinubu, others' quotes on Nigeria's 64th Independence Day Photo Credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

Below are the top ten quotes:

Inflation and food security, Tinubu

“The central concern of our people today is the high cost of living, especially food costs. This concern is shared by many around the globe as prices and the cost of living continue to rise worldwide.

“My fellow Nigerians, be assured that we are implementing many measures to reduce the cost of living here at home.”

Nigeria's modest progress - Jonathan

"Over time, we have indeed made modest progress in our hopes and shared dreams as citizens of our nation. We have had sustained democracy in this 4th Republic for 25 years after seeing the end of military rule in 1999."

We must remain strong - Governor Oborevwori

“At 64, Nigeria has come a long way despite economic, security and political setbacks. It is important we remain strong, exercise patience, and be of good faith in God and our nation’s leaders at this critical period of economic and security challenges.”

Inclusive economic development - Peter Mbah

“The message for us as a nation is to be united, to have an inclusive economic development, and I think that is where the economy of this country is headed.”

Commitment to democracy - Obaseki

“It is imperative to restate our commitment to democracy even in the face of pressures from different interests that seek to set us back."

Hope in our future - Governor Fintiri

"I see hope in our future. It is time we reject victimhood, accept responsibility and work together to build the nation we deserve. Adamawa stands strong in our pursuit of progress and peace."

We should emphasise what unites us - Makinde

"Now is not the time to emphasise what divides us. Rather, we must hold fast to the things that unite us—our shared identity, our culture, and our history. We must always remember who our real enemies are so we do not turn against our friends."

Drawing strength from our resilience - Uba Sani

"Let us draw strength from our resilience and our capacity to unite in the face of adversity. As we move forward, let us confront and embrace the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Let us work together to create a brighter future where every citizen can thrive and reach their full potential."

Nigeria faced its challenges - Abiodun

"Nigeria has faced its challenges, but we continue to make strides toward a brighter future through unity, hard work, and unwavering faith. Let us renew our commitment to building a prosperous, peaceful, and united nation."

A path filled with challenges - Sanwo-Olu

"It has been a path filled with challenges, victories, and many lessons learned. The obstacles we face are daunting, but today, I want to remind us of the strength, resilience, and creativity that characterize Lagos and its people."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng