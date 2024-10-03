Ten engineering students have enhanced the reputation of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka in Anambra state

Akwa, Anambra state - Ten students of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra state, from the department of Electronic and Computer Engineering have winners in an international design competition.

The students, made up of two teams achieved remarkable success at the Africa-wide IEEE (for Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) IAS-IPCSD Engineering Design Contest 2024.

The two teams secured positions in the top three. Photo credit: UNIZIK website

According to a statement on the university website, the two teams secured positions in the top three.

UNIZIK students win $4000 in design contest

The ten engineering students earned a combined prize of $4000 out of the $6000 awarded in the competition.

The first team, Team Incredibles, comprising Egwuchika Tochukwu, Ogbuagu Chibueze, Samuel Gospel, and Uzuke Victory, designed a prototype for an emergency/crisis management system on public roads.

The second team, Team Titans, comprising Agbo Augustine, Onyebuchi Goodnews, Lekia Peace, Chidiebere Dominion, Udemgba Ferdinand, and Gabriel Onyedika Nnamoko, designed a waste-to-energy system for intelligent and sustainable waste management.

The remarkable achievement is seen as a testament to the dedication and innovation fostered within the department.

The university said the achievement will also serve as an inspiration for current and future students to pursue excellence in engineering and technology.

“This achievement is a testament to the dedication and innovation fostered within the department, reflecting the university’s commitment to nurturing technical excellence.

“The win underscores the quality of education at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, positioning the institution as a leader in producing skilled engineers capable of competing on a global stage.”

