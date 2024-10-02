A Nigerian boy did exceptionally well in the 2024 West African School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

His result was shared on Facebook by his school, the Deeper Life High School, showing the grades he obtained

The boy was able to pass all nine subjects with good grades, as he got A1s in eight subjects, including mathematics

An intelligent young boy impressed social media users due to his performance in the 2024 West African School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) released by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

The boy passed the WASSCE with a lot of A1s, making his school and his parents proud.

The boy did well in all nine subjects. Photo credit: Facebook/DLHS.

Source: Facebook

The boy, Oyeyemi Joshua Oluwatomisin, is a student at the Deeper Life High School, where he took the WAEC examination.

Oyeyemi's result showed that he was a science student who took mathematics, physics, chemistry, English language, biology, data processing, civic education, geography and computer studies.

Oyeyemi scored A1 in eight of the nine subjects he sat for. His lowest score was in physics, where he recorded a B3.

Reactions as boy passes WAEC

Ngozi Chychy said:

"Omo. Distinction without malpractice. You will go places all of you in JESUS name AMEN."

Felix Adeoye said:

"May the lord continue to protect and guide your steps in every step of your life in the mighty name of Jesus Christ."

Olowolafe Orinami said:

"Congratulations, I tap for my kids in Jesus Name Amen."

Folakemi Akinbo said:

"The sky is your starting point, keep it up, congratulations."

Gbadamosi Olabisi Olabiyi said:

"Congratulations to you guys. Keep it up and I claim it for my children."

Toyin Oyinlola Adewale said:

"Congratulations to you all...... greater heights in Jesus name, amen."

Vivian Uzoigwe said:

"May The Lord continue to uplift you and give you more wisdom knowledge understanding amen."

Emmanuel Ndubuisi Umealu said:

"Congratulations, I claim it for my children in Jesus' name."

Students celebrate after WAEC

In a related story, some students who took part in the 2024 WAEC examination were happy that they had written their final paper.

The students were seen in a video celebrating happily after they came out from the WAEC examination hall.

They were putting on white shirts like university graduates, and they also used ink to sign on their shirts to celebrate.

Source: Legit.ng