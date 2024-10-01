The Allied Conservative Congress (ACC) has called on Nigerians to remain hopeful, prayerful, and united despite current challenges

As Nigeria marks its 64th Independence anniversary, the Allied Conservative Congress (ACC) has called on Nigerians to remain hopeful, prayerful, and united despite the numerous challenges the country is facing.

The ACC emphasized the importance of collective responsibility in building a prosperous nation while urging the Federal Government to take immediate action to address pressing issues such as economic stagnation and insecurity.

This was contained in a statement issued by the National Chairman of the ACC, Rev. Olusegun Peters.

Furthermore, the party encouraged Nigerians to turn to God for guidance and strength, acknowledging that the country has remained united by divine grace despite its socio-political challenges, Vanguard reported.

The statement reads:

“God has been gracious to us, and it is by His mercy that the country remains united despite political upheavals, economic stagnation, socio-religious disharmony, and insecurity.

“We are optimistic that the difficulties of today will become a testimony of God’s faithfulness tomorrow. We should remain prayerful, tolerant, and patriotic.”

ACC speaks on revamping Nigeria's economy, tackling insecurity

While celebrating the nation’s milestone, the ACC did not shy away from addressing the severe economic and security crises affecting Nigeria.

The party urged the Federal Government to take decisive steps to revamp the economy and restore peace across the nation, The Punch reported.

It further reads:

“It is obvious that there is hardship and hunger in the land, compounded by insecurity.

“The Federal Government should take governance seriously and act fast to revive the economy and restore national security. Nigerians are fed up with excuses by elected public officers on why they cannot deliver the dividends of democracy.”

He further called for accountability in leadership, stressing the need for public officials to be held responsible for their actions.

It states:

“It is time to hold governments at all levels accountable, as is done in advanced democracies.

A country blessed with much human and natural resources cannot be impoverished by self-seeking politicians and their cronies

Despite the current difficulties, the ACC remains optimistic about Nigeria's future. Rev. Peters expressed confidence that with the right leadership and commitment to good governance, the country can overcome its challenges and achieve greatness.

