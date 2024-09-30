Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - In a few hours, Nigeria will celebrate its 64th Independence Anniversary as a sovereign nation from the control of the British government.

Since gaining independence on October 1, 1960, Nigeria has experienced some ups and downs, memories to cherish, and events the nation quickly wants to forget.

Okonjo-Iweala considers the young people doing so many things as Nigeria’s greatest achievement. Photo credit: @NOIweala/Tony Elumelu

In a 2020 report in Financial Times, six influential Nigerians within and outside the country assess the past 60 years of Africa’s most populous nation.

Nigeria’s greatest achievements after independence

Influential figures like Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Tony Elumelu, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) chairman, and others shared Nigeria’s greatest achievement and dreams for what comes next.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala — Director-General of World Trade Organization

The former finance minister described Nigeria as the most interesting country in the world with great surprises.

Okonjo-Iweala considers the young people doing so many things as Nigeria’s greatest achievement.

The renowned economist added that have arts and culture have blossomed in incredible ways.

Speaking about her disappointment, Okonjo-Iweala said she wished Nigeria could have diversified its revenues, and have more structural reforms to create more modern jobs with more value added.

The WTO Director said Nigeria would be in a better place now if it had managed its finances more prudently and invested more in infrastructure.

Okonjo-Iweala said her dream for Nigeria is to see the young people allowed the space for the blossoming of their creativity.

Amina Mohammed — Deputy secretary-general of United Nations

The former minister of environment said Nigeria’s biggest achievement was the successful transition to democratic rule in 1999.

Mohammed said democracy brought hope to Nigeria and with hope came a clear view of the possibilities. She added that democracy also brought a voice that can be heard every day in Nigeria.

Mohammed said her disappointment was that basic service delivery on education, health, water, and sanitation has not reached millions of Nigerians, especially women, and girls.

The UN deputy secretary-general’s dream for Nigeria is to see the nation nurture the privilege of its diversity and the strength in its unity.

The former minister added that she wants to see Nigeria work towards an inclusive economy where all Nigerians can shape its future.

“For my two grandchildren, Maya and Nabil, my hope is they will know a Nigeria built on our values, faith, respect, and integrity. That Nigeria would be their oyster.”

Tony Elumelu - Chairman of United Bank of Africa

Elumelu said Nigerians' resilience, creativity, hard work, and spirit of enterprise are the country’s greatest achievements.

The entrepreneur said the Nigerian spirit is like no other which makes the people excel despite a difficult operational environment.

He said the issues that cause the greatest concern for him are The lack of access to electricity, the feeling that Nigerian lives no longer matter, police brutality, and heightened insecurity amongst others.

The renowned banker lamented that all these issues existed despite decades of oil income.

Elumedu said his dream is to see a Nigeria that works and which black people everywhere in the world are proud of.

He added that his dream is to see

“a country where the tenets of Africapitalism — economic prosperity and social inclusion — are embraced and embedded in our social fabric, one that empowers our youth.”

NANS unveils plans for Independence Day celebration

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) said it is piloting a plan through a series of activities ahead of the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations.

The NANS President Comrade Lucky Emonefe, said it's essential for citizens to rally around their leaders and the country.

Emonefe said the events are meant to express their pride in Nigeria and gratitude to God for survival despite all challenges

