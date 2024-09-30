Pastors donate food items to over 5,000 needy to celebrate Oyedepo’s birthday

Food items were donated to the less privileged in society in honour of Bishop David Oyedepo’s 70th birthday

Some senior pastors in Lagos state donated food packs to bless 5,000 people in need as the founder of Living Faith Church clock 70

The Chairman, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Lagos Chapter, Pastor Yemi David, gave details of the programme

Surulere, Lagos state - Some senior pastors in the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) donated food packs to over 5,000 less privileged persons to celebrate Bishop David Oyedepo’s 70th birthday.

The relief material was donated at the programme called Legacy of Bishop Oyedepo at 70, held at the National Stadium, Lagos on Sunday, September 29.

The conveyer, Dr. Akin Akinpelu, a Senior Pastor of Eden Centre, explained that the programme aimed to honour Oyedepo with a crusade and concert to praise the Lord for what He has done in his life and family.

Bishop Oyedepo with other notable pastors and ministers in the gospel attended the programme. Vanguard reports.

The Chairman, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Lagos Chapter, Pastor Yemi David, said the programme was aimed at honouring Oyedepo and a blessing to the less-privilege.

David stated this while speaking with newsmen on Sunday, September 29.

“This is a collective effort of pastors in Lagos, Pastor Akinpelu was able to galvanise all of us together and it is a laudable effort and the reason is to honour Bishop Oyedepo."

He added that:

“Now that Oyedepo is 70 we decided to honour him and use that to be a blessing to those in need.

“We have thousands of food packs to bless people in need and we are doing it on behalf of Oyedepo,”

