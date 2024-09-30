A trending video shows the top dignitaries who were present during the 70th birthday celebration of Bishop David Oyedepo

The highly respected Oyedepo turned 70 and the who is who in Nigerian Christendom gathered to mark his birthday

Also, many political officeholders were also spotted in the trending video as they congregated to celebrate the man of God

Family, friends and well-wishers were on the ground to celebrate Bishop David Oyedepo on his birthday.

Bishop Oyedepo, the founder of the Living Faith Church, popularly known as Winners' Chapel, turned 70 on September 27.

Many people attended the birthday celebration. Photo credit: TikTok/@alphcheis and X/WinnersWLD.

On that day, it was a carnival, as the crème de la crème of the Nigerian Christendom was there to mark the event.

Some of the top men of God spotted at the event are Pastor E.A. Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Paul Enenche of the Dunamis International Gospel Center, Pastor Jerry Eze of NSPPD, Pastor David Ibiyieomie of Salvation Ministries, and Sam Adeyemi of the Daystar Christian Center.

It was not only Christian leaders who gathered to celebrate with Oyedepe as the governor of Lagos state; Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other top politicians were also spotted in the video shared by @alphcheis.

Reactions as Davido Oyedepo marks 70th birthday

Oyedepo embraces Adeboye

Meanwhile, a video showed the moment Pastor E.A. Adeboye arrived at the 70th birthday celebrations of Bishop David Oyedepo.

The two top clerics embraced each other and exchanged pleasantries as the people around watched them.

A lot of social media users are wishing Bishop Oyedepo who is the founder of Winners Chappel a happy birthday.

