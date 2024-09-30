Top Dignitaries Show Up in Style to Celebrate Winners' Chapel Founder Oyedepo on His 70th Birthday
Family, friends and well-wishers were on the ground to celebrate Bishop David Oyedepo on his birthday.
Bishop Oyedepo, the founder of the Living Faith Church, popularly known as Winners' Chapel, turned 70 on September 27.
On that day, it was a carnival, as the crème de la crème of the Nigerian Christendom was there to mark the event.
Some of the top men of God spotted at the event are Pastor E.A. Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Paul Enenche of the Dunamis International Gospel Center, Pastor Jerry Eze of NSPPD, Pastor David Ibiyieomie of Salvation Ministries, and Sam Adeyemi of the Daystar Christian Center.
It was not only Christian leaders who gathered to celebrate with Oyedepe as the governor of Lagos state; Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other top politicians were also spotted in the video shared by @alphcheis.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as Davido Oyedepo marks 70th birthday
@R said:
"I screamed wen I saw mama Idahosa. Mama never gets old."
@Heywhy said:
"The fact that Mama Esther Ajayi will always wear her garment."
@OgbeniDoVe said:
"Take it or leave it. Oyedepo has impacted millions of lives. He really needs to be celebrated."
@Kaypee said:
"I shouted when I saw my Archbishop Margaret Idahosa. We are indeed one in Christ!"
@LouisXcel said:
"Kings and queens will celebrate me and my descendants like this in Jesus' name."
@anchor Adams said:
"Happy birthday bishop David Oyedepo."
Oyedepo embraces Adeboye
Meanwhile, a video showed the moment Pastor E.A. Adeboye arrived at the 70th birthday celebrations of Bishop David Oyedepo.
The two top clerics embraced each other and exchanged pleasantries as the people around watched them.
A lot of social media users are wishing Bishop Oyedepo who is the founder of Winners Chappel a happy birthday.
Source: Legit.ng
