Gbe Benjamin, a leading PDP member and former House of Representatives member, has accused President Bola Tinubu's administration of worsening Nigeria's economic hardship

Benjamin emphasized the legitimacy of the upcoming protest, citing Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution and international legal frameworks

Benjamin blamed Nigeria's current economic crisis on Tinubu’s hasty removal of the fuel subsidy during his inaugural speech

A leading member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration, accusing it of deepening economic hardship in the country.

Gbe Benjamin, a former House of Representatives member, spoke to Legit.ng and called for widespread support for the October 1 protest.

PDP chieftain, Benjamin backs the demonstration against Tinubu's administration Photo credit: Gbe Benjamin/Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The PDP stalwart made these remarks in the lead-up to Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day celebration, as citizens plan a peaceful protest to express their dissatisfaction with the government.

PDP chieftain speaks on right to protest

Benjamin, who is also the secretary of the PDP youth national movement, underscored the legitimacy of the planned protest, referencing both the Nigerian Constitution and international laws that guarantee the right to peaceful assembly.

His words:

"Peaceful protest is a right guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution and international law, allowing citizens to express dissatisfaction, especially in times of economic hardship."

He highlighted Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution, which enshrines the right to peaceful assembly, along with Article 21 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and Article 11 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, as key legal frameworks that protect this right.

He said:

"No serious government should frown at peaceful protest.

"It’s a valuable feedback mechanism from the people. Nigerians, on the 1st of October, will be coming out to express how they feel about the 64 years since the country gained independence."

Benjamin calls Tinubu's leadership question

The chieftain also delivered a scathing assessment of President Tinubu's leadership, claiming that the president’s administration has failed to deliver on key promises.

He said:

"Nobody should be surprised by the current situation in the country. We all knew that this government was only going to renew APC’s covenant with poverty, insecurity, and mismanagement.

"The president is more concerned with making money to rig future elections rather than addressing the pressing needs of Nigerians."

In a pointed jab at the administration, the PDP leader said,

"The very sad reality in Nigeria today confirms the saying, 'You can't give what you don't have'—this government clearly lacks leadership."

Benjamin: Nigeria's economic fallout from fuel subsidy Removal

The PDP chieftain traced much of the country’s economic crisis to Tinubu’s decision to remove the fuel subsidy on his inauguration day.

He said:

"The current crisis can be traced to the president's hasty decision during his inaugural speech to remove the fuel subsidy."

While acknowledging that the subsidy regime had flaws, the opposition argued that the approach was misguided.

He lamented:

"The president rushed into this decision without understanding the full implications, and now we are witnessing the fallout: fuel prices exceeding ₦1,200 in some areas, skyrocketing food prices, and parents pulling their children out of school due to high fees and transportation costs."

"Unbearable," Sanusi decries spate of Nigeria's economic hardship

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has voiced serious concerns about Nigerians' severe economic hardships.

He made these remarks on Thursday, July 18, during a ceremony at the Government House for distributing free fertilizer to 52,800 smallholder farmers across the 44 local government areas of Kano State.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng