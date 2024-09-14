President Bola Tinubu has been scheduled to return to the country on Sunday, September 15,

President Bola Tinubu is set to return to Abuja on Sunday, September 15, concluding his official visit to China and a brief stay in the United Kingdom. His trip began on August 29, when he departed Abuja for Beijing, China, with a stopover in Dubai, UAE.

According to the presidency, during his visit, President Tinubu met with President Xi Jinping and Chinese Premier Li Qiang, resulting in the signing of five Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) between Nigeria and China.

Bayo Onanuga, the president's aide on information and strategy, these agreements aimed to promote cooperation in various areas, including the Belt and Road Initiative, nuclear energy, human resource development, media exchange, and infrastructure development.

President Tinubu's engagements in China also included attending the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit, where he delivered a paper on global peace as the chairman of ECOWAS. Additionally, he visited Chinese companies, such as Huawei and China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC), and met with representatives of Nigerians in the Diaspora Organisation, China chapter.

Following his time in China, President Tinubu spent several days in London, where he met with King Charles III to discuss climate change and related issues. With his official visit coming to a close, President Tinubu is expected to return to Abuja on Sunday, bringing with him new agreements and prospects for cooperation between Nigeria and China.

