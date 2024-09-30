Organisers of the October 1 protests against economic hardship in Nigeria have insisted on going ahead with the action on Tuesday, October 1

This is despite appeals by some stakeholders and the Bola Tinubu-led administration calling for calm

Legit.ng gathered that police bosses have perfected arrangements with sister security agencies to provide maximum security for citizens

FCT, Abuja - State commands of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have deployed men in flashpoints as organisers of the October 1 protest insist on going ahead with the demonstration on Tuesday, October 1.

Legit.ng reports that Juwon Sanyaolu, the national director of the 'Take It Back Movement', said preparations for the protest were in “top gear”, noting that they had no plans to go underground as they had done nothing wrong.

As reported by The Punch on Monday, September 30, a senior police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, confirmed the deployment of personnel across the state.

The police operative disclosed that the action was aimed at avoiding a repeat of the August protest, which turned violent in some states.

The officer said:

“The ban on public processions is still in force, but we are taking proactive measures to ensure public safety.

"For security reasons, I cannot reveal the exact number of personnel deployed.”

Meanwhile, state police commands in Gombe, Plateau, Sokoto, and Bauchi disclosed that were yet to be notified by the organisers of a planned protest for Tuesday, October 1.

The command spokespersons added that they have beefed up security following reports of the impending demonstration.

October 1 protesters adamant

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the October 1 planned nationwide protesters asked President Tinubu to return the subsidy on petrol.

The return of petrol subsidy has been one of the obvious demands of young Nigerians who took to the streets in August to protest the economic woes confronting the country.

Organisers of the 'Fearless October 1' protest declared that the police, Department of State Services (DSS), and the military would not stop them from embarking on the demonstration as planned.

