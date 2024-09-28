Nigeria’s 64 independence celebration on Tuesday, October 1 is being threatened by the planned nationwide #FearlessInOctober protests

The #FearlessInOctober is a continuation of the #Endbad governance protests in August against suffering and economic hardship in the country

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed how the federal government is making moves to stop the protest from holding

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has started making moves to prevent a repeat of days of sustained protests in October with the planned #FearlessInOctober protests.

The October 1 planned mass action tagged #FearlessInOctober, is another round of protests following the #Endbad governance protests which happened between August 1 and 10.

Onanuga said Security agencies have been discussing with some of the organisers

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the government's effort to stop the protest, Daily Trust reports.

Onanuga said the security agencies are already engaging some of the organisers of the protest against the current hardship in the country.

Tinubu's aide further stated that the government is not against peaceful protest but apprehensive about such protests degenerating into riots.

“But the government is always apprehensive about such protests degenerating into a riot as we experienced in August or the 2020 EndSARS protest in many parts of the country.

“Security agencies have been discussing with some of the organisers and they are being monitored so that they do not plunge the country into chaos or allow themselves to be used by internal and external forces which want to subvert the country and the 16-month-old administration”

Legit.ng recalls that the last protest saw some protesters calling for a regime change while waving Russian flags in the northern part of the country.

