Barr. Hassan Dotun, President of the Yoruba Council Worldwide, in an interview, reflected on Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day, questioning whether the nation is genuinely free from its colonial past

Dotun highlighted corruption as Nigeria’s "core ailment," permeating every sector and stifling progress

The Yoruba Council stressed the need for a mental and social shift among Nigerians to unlock their full potential

As Nigeria marks its 64th Independence Day, a deeper conversation has emerged about whether the country is truly free from the shadows of its colonial past.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Barr. Hassan Dotun, President of Yoruba Council Worldwide, through its representative, reflected on the nation's current state.

President Yoruba Council, Oladotun Hassan, speaks on Nigeria's independence Photo credit: Oladotun Hassan/Nurphotos

Dotun also questioned the true essence of Nigeria’s independence and called for a renewed focus on freedom and governance.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s challenges, the spokesperson of the Yoruba Council Worldwide noted that while the nation may have gained independence in 1960, true freedom remains elusive.

His words:

“Yes, we are independent, but we are not free. There is a difference between freedom and independence.

"Independence is like releasing a ship into the waters without the necessary tools for survival.

"We were let out of our chains by the colonial masters, but the economic tools and resources needed to thrive were never handed over.”

The spokesperson likened Nigeria’s independence to that of an apprentice artisan who is granted freedom after completing a trade without the support and resources to establish themselves.

He said:

“We are still tethered to foreign powers, reliant on them for our resources, which are taken at a pittance and sold back to us at exorbitant rates.

"We should be the ones lending to nations, yet we are begging.”

Dotun bemoans spate of corruption, lack of accountability

Dotun delved into the deep-seated corruption issue, which the Council describes as Nigeria's “core ailment.”

Highlighting how corruption has permeated the system, preventing any meaningful progress, he said:

"The kind of corruption we imbibe here in this country is like an apex capital of corruption. It’s not just about the political party in power; it’s about the permeating system.

"We point fingers at others, but who among us is clean? Until we flush out and purge ourselves, we will continue to be trapped in this cycle."

The Council emphasized that a critical lack of accountability, even within opposition politics, has contributed to Nigeria’s stagnation.

Calls for social and mental freedom

The Yoruba Council stressed the need for Nigerians to undergo a mental shift before real change can occur.

His words:

“If I were to run for president, my campaign would focus on freedom—true mental and social freedom, not just slogans.

"Nigerians are some of the hardest-working people in the world. Look at how they excel outside the country.

"It’s because, once free from Nigeria’s chains, they are finally able to manifest their full potential."

Dotun speaks on the need for a people's constitution

The Council also challenged Nigeria's legal community, urging the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to take charge of creating a new people’s constitution.

"The NBA must step up, not just as a union of lawyers, but as a voice for the people. We need a new constitution that represents the will of the people.

"The current system is broken and doesn’t reflect who we are or what we stand for.

"We need to harness the potential of the 50 million intellectuals in this country and create a constitution that works for everyone, not just a select few."

