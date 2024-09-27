In a recent development, Primate Elijah Ayodele has issued a stark warning to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

In a startling revelation, Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has predicted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will soon lose one of its governors to another party.

This prophecy was made public through a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin.

Primate Ayodele warns PDP of impending Governor defection.

Primate Ayodele did not mince words about the current state of the PDP, describing it as being in a 'mortuary' state.

Primate Ayodele predicts major defection

He attributed this dire situation to the party's current leadership under Damagum, warning that if the leadership continues on its current path, the party could face extinction before 2027.

“PDP will soon lose a governor because the party is currently in a mortuary state. With Damagum as the party chairman, the party cannot succeed. Let them pick between Gabriel Suswam and David Mark, anyone of them will be able to stand the force of any political party and go to any length to make PDP prosper.

Any of them will help PDP out of the mortuary they are in, any of these people, with the support of party members, can deliver the party,” Primate Ayodele stated.

The prophet emphasized the need for a reconciliation committee to ensure the party's survival, suggesting that much work needs to be done to keep the PDP alive until 2027.

He also proposed a merger between the PDP and the Labour Party as a demonstration of seriousness and a strategic move to counteract spiritual attacks from the APC.

“The party should also have a reconciliation committee if they want to move, they can do a lot to survive so that the party will not die. PDP has a lot to do ahead of 2027, the party should merge with the Labour Party to show seriousness. APC has attacked Labour party spiritually too,” he added.

Primate Ayodele's predictions and advice come at a critical time for the PDP, as the party navigates through internal challenges and external pressures in the lead-up to the 2027 elections.

Primate Ayodele releases prediction on 2027 election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the spiritual head of the Inri evangelical church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has prophesied that “there would be political tension” in the 2027 poll.

In a recent video shared on his known X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, Ayodele urged President Bola Tinubu to ‘do the right thing’ before the next general elections.

