Another Nigerian company, CFAO Equipment Nigeria, has unveiled a CNG-powered bus

The company said the new car is suitable for road transport, providing comfort and efficiency

It disclosed that it will save road transport operators money and time following the rising petrol costs

Following the growing agitation for alternative fuel, CFAO Equipment Nigeria has introduced a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) bus to provide a sustainable and practical option for road users.

The company said introducing the 7-metre King Long CNG vehicle will reduce the financial strain on transporters and commuters while offering an environmentally friendly solution.

The new CNG bus will cut costs

The company’s General Manager, Francois Van Bladel, stressed that the CNG-powered bus is factory-fitted with the latest technology, making it highly efficient in rugged terrain.

The company said CNG is a cost-effective alternative to petrol and diesel, allowing the owners to reduce operating expenses.

According to him, the vehicle comes at a time when the high petrol cost creates significant challenges for transport operators and passengers nationwide.

He said the King Long CNG bus offers a reliable solution that reduces fuel expenses and contributes to cleaner air.

He said:

“By introducing the CNG-powered King Long bus, we are not only addressing the economic realities of the Nigerian market but also showing our commitment to greener and more sustainable transportation solutions.”

The new vehicle has factory-fitted facilities

Daily Trust reports that the King Long bus with 80-litre CNG cylinders ensures enough fuel capacity and reduces the need for frequent refuelling.

The bus is a 25-seater passenger bus ideal for various transportation needs, including commercial transport, school shuttles, and staff buses.

The firm said that the bus’s 12kW air-conditioning system ensures that passengers travel comfortably, in addition to a rearview camera to boost safety and ease operations for drivers.

The YC4D140N-50 engine-powered bus offers fuel efficiency and lower emissions, ensuring that bus owners can save on fuel costs while helping to reduce harmful pollution associated with traditional petrol and diesel engines.

Nigerian government to move to CNG vehicles

The company stated that it has ample spare parts and offers after-sales services nationwide, offering operators peace of mind and ease of maintenance.

The development comes after the Nigerian government unveiled CNG buses built by another indigenous car maker, Innoson Motors.

Following the deregulation of the downstream sector, the Nigerian government has been championing alternatives to petrol, mainly CNG use for vehicle owners.

The Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (Pi-CNG) recently unveiled centres for Nigerians to convert their vehicles for free.

Nigerians rush to convert their cars to CNG

Legit.ng earlier reported that more Nigerians are rushing to convert their vehicles from petrol and diesel to compressed natural gas (CNG).

The federal government has made the service free and subsidised for commercial vehicles and inaugurated several centres nationwide.

Legit.ng understands that conversion centres nationwide are witnessing increasing demand from vehicle owners.

