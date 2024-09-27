The Lagos State chapter of the #EndBadGovernance Movement has urged Nigerians to join a peaceful protest on October 1, 2024

Led by Hassan Soweto of the Education Rights Campaign (ERC), activists have listed 10 immediate demands for the government

Activists warned that unless their demands are met, the October 1 protest will be the first in a series of actions

The Lagos State chapter of the #EndBadGovernance Movement has called on Nigerians to rise against the prevailing economic hardship by joining a peaceful protest on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

The protest, tagged the "National Day of Survival," aims to highlight the struggles faced by workers, youths, and the poor across the country.

During a media briefing held at the International Press Centre in Ogba, Lagos, yesterday, the activists, led by the National Coordinator of the Education Rights Campaign (ERC), Hassan Soweto, outlined 10 urgent demands for President Bola Tinubu’s government, The Guardian reported.

These demands, they stressed, must be addressed immediately to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.

10 urgent demands to address national anguish

Joined by prominent activists, including Adegboyega Adeniji of the Movement for Fundamental Change (MFC) and Francis Nwapa of the Youth Rights Campaign (YRC), Soweto emphasized the urgency of addressing the economic crisis.

The demands focus on reversing harmful economic policies, tackling insecurity, and alleviating the daily struggles of the average Nigerian, Leadership reported.

Soweto said:

“We urge the government to say no to the neo-liberal policies of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), reverse the fuel price and electricity tariff to pre-May 29, 2023, levels, and make government-owned refineries work to guarantee affordable petroleum products."

He added that the demands also include lowering food prices, supporting farmers for sustainable food production, and ensuring the unconditional release of political prisoners, including Michael Adaramoye (Lenin), Sodiq Mosiu, Daniel Akande, and other #EndBadGovernance protesters, journalists, and whistleblowers.

The activists called for the masses to participate in the peaceful protest, describing it as a "warning" to the government.

He warned that if the government fails to meet their demands, the protest will only be the first in a series of nationwide actions.

Soweto called for a different approach to governance, one that prioritizes the well-being of all Nigerians over the interests of a few elites.

The activists also demanded the government address Nigeria’s pressing security challenges.

They called for the establishment of a robust security architecture and greater support for soldiers fighting on the frontlines, as well as their families.

