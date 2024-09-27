Former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, clarified about rumors of his death, exposing the reason for his prolonged stay in the U.S.

Kalu commended the APC leadership, crediting the party's victory in the Edo State election to the hard work

Acknowledging Nigeria’s tough economic conditions, Kalu praised President Tinubu’s bold reforms but urged swift action to ease the suffering of Nigerians

Former Abia State governor and Senator, Orji Uzor Kalu, has returned to Nigeria after an extended stay in the United States, where rumors of his death sparked speculation.

In an interactive session with journalists, Kalu addressed the rumors and discussed pressing national issues, including the economy and the recent Edo State election.

Speaking about the death hoax, Kalu jokingly remarked,

“Ah well, I died for five days and then woke up! No, it’s a joke.”

He dismissed the rumors and explained that his time in the US was for academic purposes, not for medical reasons, Daily Trust reported.

Kalu clarified:

“There was nothing wrong with me. I went to the U.S. for some studies in democracy and the economy. I didn’t go for any medical treatment; I was studying at a university,”

Kalu lauds APC leadership for Edo election victory

Kalu took the opportunity to comment on the recent success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Edo State election, praising the party's leadership for their hard work and commitment.

Kalu stated:

“To be honest, the national chairman, the national secretary, and members of the NWC, including even the Senate President, have worked so hard, and I believe whoever works hard in an election deserves to win.

"The election is about numbers – when you have the numbers, you win. APC is the most organized and united party right now."

Kalu speaks on tough times, commends Tinubu’s bold reforms

Addressing the current economic hardship in Nigeria, Kalu acknowledged the tough conditions many Nigerians are facing, including his own businesses.

He revealed that he had made personal sacrifices to adapt to the rising costs, including switching from using his private jet to flying commercial.

He shared:

“Yes, the hardship is true. People are suffering, including our workers – we have about 10,000 employees across our group.

"Flying a private jet costs about $10,000 to $20,000 per trip, so I made the decision to fly commercial and save the money to restructure our workforce."

Kalu commended President Bola Tinubu for his bold economic reforms, despite the hardships they have brought.

However, he urged the president to act swiftly to ease the suffering of Nigerians.

Kalu urged:

“I appeal to the president to bring succor quickly. The condition of Nigerian people is not too good, and something needs to be done like yesterday,”

Condolences on Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu’s death

Kalu also paid tribute to the late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, a prominent Nigerian statesman, expressing his condolences. Reflecting on the inevitability of death, Kalu noted,

“Nobody can predict death. Even when people say I have died, it’s inevitable for all of us. I was born to die, and I will be born again to die.

"We must all prepare for death because it’s God who gives and takes life.”

