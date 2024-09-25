The recent Edo state governorship election was believed to be influenced by zoning, federal might, and allegations of electoral manipulation

Adams Oshiomhole's determination to settle scores with Governor Obaseki allegedly played a crucial role, with strong support from the North tipping the scales in favor of the APC

However, serious concerns about manipulation at the collation center have led the PDP to reject the results and promise legal action

In the recent Edo state governorship election, several critical factors played a decisive role in shaping the outcome.

According to Chidi Chinedu, a political analyst, the election was influenced by zoning, federal might, and allegations of electoral manipulation.

Political Analyst speaks on on key factors behind Edo election. Photo credit: X/AsueIghodalo/MondayOkpebholo/OlumideAkpata

Source: Twitter

Manipulation allegations and zoning dynamics

“Zoning, federal might, and, as we are beginning to learn, some level of electoral manipulation played a key role in the election. The APC and PDP’s decision to tactically zone the candidacy to Edo Central technically schemed out the LP candidate and made it a two-horse race. The sentiment of the people also seemed aligned with the zoning, in the spirit of fairness and inclusiveness,” Chinedu told Legit.ng.

The election saw Adams Oshiomhole, a prominent political figure, determined to settle scores with Governor Obaseki, Chinedu observed.

“On the election proper, it was clear that Adams Oshiomhole had something to prove. He appeared to be determined to repay Obaseki for his past ‘betrayal’. Led by Oshiomhole, all the anti-Obaseki forces also coalesced around the APC candidate, including Philip Shaibu, his latest foe. Oshiomhole and Shaibu being strongmen from the North ensured that the North went to the APC by a significant margin. The Central—home to both candidates—and the South were now left to be the main battlegrounds. And the results showed that the North indeed put the APC over the top,” Chinedu explained.

However, the election was not without controversy. Allegations of manipulation, particularly at the collation center, have raised concerns.

“It is important to seriously examine the allegations of manipulation, especially at the collation centre. Independent observers noted this in their reports. This is deeply concerning. With the runners up, the PDP, rejecting the results and promising to go to court, it remains to be seen what the ultimate outcome of the election will be,” Chinedu concluded.

As the political landscape in Edo state continues to evolve, the implications of these factors are believed to undoubtedly shape future elections and governance in the region.

Peter Obi under fire over Edo governorship election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described Peter Obi, the Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate, as a serial complainer, adding that the former Anambra state governor never accepts the results of any election he or his candidate lost.

Felix Morka, the APC spokesperson, made the claim in an interview on Arise TV on Wednesday morning, September 25, regarding Obi's comment on the outcome of the Edo state governorship election, which was held on Saturday, September 21.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng