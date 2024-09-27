President Bola Tinubu will not be the only African president who skipped the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York this year

Aside from Tinubu, President, President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe also shunned the New York event

While President Tinubu was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Zimbabwean president has also sent his representatives

President Bola Tinubu and his counterpart in Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, are the two African presidents who did not attend the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York this year.

This came amid several economic and political wars between world powers, such as the Russian-Ukraine war and Israel's killings of Palestinians, among several others.

List of African presidents who did not attend the UNGA session in New York Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @edmnangagwa

Source: Twitter

Why Tinubu did not attend the 79th UNGA

According to the presidency, President Tinubu did not attend the 79th UNGA to focus on domestic issues, particularly addressing the country's challenges following the recent devastating flooding.

Vice President Shettima was scheduled to represent Tinubu at the 79th UNGA. He was expected to deliver Nigeria's national statement to the General Assembly, attend key sideline events, and engage in bilateral meetings. The high-level General Debate, themed "Leaving No One Behind," runs from September 24 to 28, 2024.

President Tinubu's decision to prioritize domestic issues demonstrates his commitment to addressing Nigeria's pressing challenges. By sending Vice President Shettima to represent Nigeria, President Tinubu ensures the country's interests are still represented on the global stage. This move allows for a balance between domestic and international responsibilities.

Why Mnangagwa did not attend the 79th UNGA

President Mnangagwa also cancelled his trip to New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly, citing a "dense programme" in the last quarter of 2024. This move marks the first time Mnangagwa will not address the UN Assembly since taking power in 2017. The cancellation comes amid growing tensions within his Zanu PF party over extending his second and final term and safety concerns following a string of incidents, including a helicopter accident in Masvingo.

His spokesman, George Charamba, announced Mnangagwa's decision to skip the summit. This isn't the first time Mnangagwa has missed the annual summit. He previously skipped the event in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced leaders to record speeches from their respective countries.

However, sources suggest that Mnangagwa's decision to stay in the country this time around may be due to paranoia among his aides and loyalists, which is "running rampant". Mnangagwa has survived an assassination attempt in the past, and some in his circle fear that the recent helicopter crash was more than just an accident.

See the video here:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng