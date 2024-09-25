In a bold move to combat noise pollution and other environmental violations, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has sealed off multiple establishments across Lagos State

The targeted locations include Ikeja, Mushin, Gbagada, and Maryland, where businesses were found guilty of violating environmental regulations despite several warnings

LASEPA’s General Manager, Dr. Babatunde Ajayi, reiterated the agency’s zero-tolerance stance on non-compliance, urging businesses to collaborate with the State government for a cleaner, more sustainable Lagos

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) on Wednesday sealed off multiple establishments across various parts of Lagos State.

The enforcement operation, which targeted locations in Ikeja, Mushin, Gbagada, and Maryland, is part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with environmental laws and protect public health.

LASEPA shuts down chruches.

Source: Twitter

Among the closed establishments are Vital Products Limited, A & P Nigeria Limited, Polite Anchorage and Suites, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Terrag Inn Apartment, Evening Class Guest House, Celestial Church of God, a printing press, Charley's Bar, and 7th Heaven Hotel & Suites.

These establishments were found guilty of violating environmental regulations despite several warnings from LASEPA.

The General Manager of LASEPA, Dr. Babatunde Ajayi, emphasized the agency's zero-tolerance stance on non-compliance with environmental laws.

"Dr. Ajayi said all businesses must recognize their environmental responsibilities and collaborate with the State government to ensure a cleaner, more sustainable Lagos," the statement read partly.

