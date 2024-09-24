In a remarkable acknowledgment of their efforts to combat insecurity, President Bola Tinubu and Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, have been nominated for a prestigious global peace prize by the Centre for Peace Advocacy in Africa (CPAA)

The Centre for Peace Advocacy in Africa (CPAA) has tipped President Bola Tinubu and Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, for a prestigious global peace prize.

The group said this is in recognition of their exemplary contributions to enhancing sustainable worldwide peace and innovative solutions to local and international security challenges.

In a statement signed by its Director, Ochonu Williams, President Tinubu's administration has made significant strides in tackling insecurity, fulfilling his Renewed Hope promise to Nigerians.

Centre for Peace Advocacy in Africa applauds Tinubu and Matawalle

Under his leadership, Williams said targeted military operations have successfully neutralized notorious bandit groups, restored hope among Nigerians, and minimized civilian casualties.

He added that community engagement initiatives have also been established, addressing underlying grievances and promoting social cohesion.

Williams praised the Federal government for dialogue channels with local stakeholders that have fostered greater cooperation and trust between communities and security agencies.

He said that economic empowerment programs have provided alternatives to vulnerable populations, reducing the allure of banditry and enhancing economic stability in affected regions.

Meanwhile, Williams said Matawalle has demonstrated exceptional leadership in the fight against banditry, with notable successes including enhanced intelligence gathering, boosted security presence, and support for troops.

"The fight against banditry requires sustained effort and commitment. President Tinubu and Minister Matawalle's leadership has charted a promising course to promote peace, security, and development.

"President Tinubu's leadership has resulted in targeted military operations against bandit groups, neutralizing notorious kingpins and restoring hope among Nigerians. These operations have been carried out with precision, minimizing civilian casualties and ensuring the protection of innocent lives.

"Community engagement initiatives have addressed underlying grievances and promoted social cohesion. President Tinubu's administration has established dialogue channels with local stakeholders, fostering greater cooperation and trust between communities and security agencies.

"Economic empowerment programs have provided alternatives to vulnerable populations, reducing the allure of banditry. These initiatives have created job opportunities, improved livelihoods, and enhanced economic stability in affected regions.

"Matawalle has demonstrated exceptional leadership in the fight against banditry. His recent visit to the northwest led to the killing of notorious bandit kingpin Halilu Sububu. This significant breakthrough is a testament to the Minister's commitment to eradicating banditry.

"President Tinubu and Matawalle's collaborative efforts have yielded notable successes. There is improved intelligence gathering has facilitated more effective strategic operations. Enhanced collaboration between security agencies has resulted in better information sharing, enabling targeted operations against bandit groups.

"The deployment of additional troops to affected areas has boosted security presence and deterrence. This increased military presence has reassured communities of the government's commitment to their safety."

The CPAA believes President Tinubu and Minister Matawalle's efforts warrant international recognition, sending a strong message that Nigeria is committed to protecting its citizens.

Tinubu’s Minister reacts

