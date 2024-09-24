Civil society groups and political commentators have condemned Governor Lawal for focusing on discrediting his predecessor, Dr. Bello Matawalle

The group accused Lawal of prioritizing personal attacks over governance, highlighting his refusal to cooperate with security agencies

In response to mounting criticism, Lawal reconstituted the Zamfara State Security Trust Fund’s Board and established a fundraising committee

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has come under fire from civil society groups and political commentators for his continued public criticism of his predecessor, Dr. Bello Matawalle, now Nigeria's Minister of State for Defence.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, the group noted that Lawal’s attacks, largely focused on blaming Matawalle for the state’s insecurity issues, have sparked a national outcry, with many questioning his leadership priorities.

Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, Executive Director of a leading advocacy group, issued a scathing statement denouncing Lawal's conduct.

The group said:

"Since taking office in May 2023, Lawal has focused his energy on attacking Matawalle’s record rather than addressing the pressing security crisis in Zamfara, a state long plagued by banditry."

The group alleged that Lawal’s focus on tarnishing Matawalle’s reputation has overshadowed his responsibility to govern effectively and ensure the safety of Zamfara’s residents, Vanguard reported.

The group added:

"His refusal to cooperate with security agencies and the Minister of State for Defence, even as the state endures escalating attacks, has further fueled discontent."

Shinkafi urged the governor to shift focus from personal attacks and concentrate on fulfilling his campaign promises, particularly his pledge to rid Zamfara of banditry within his first 100 days in office,

Amid growing backlash, Lawal recently reconstituted the Zamfara State Security Trust Fund’s Board of Trustees, appointing Brigadier-General Abdulkadir Gumi as its new chairman.

In addition, he formed a fundraising committee chaired by Alhaji Sambo Garba, MON, to support the security trust fund's activities.

The group, however, said that these moves were widely seen as too little, too late, also accusing the governor of using them as a face-saving device rather than a sincere commitment to tackling Zamfara’s security challenges.

Insecurity crisis: APC demands state of emergency in Zamfara

In another development, in a fervent appeal, the Zamfara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the state to bolster the fight against banditry.

The APC, through a statement signed by its spokesperson Yusuf Idris, alleged that Governor Dauda Lawal has been undermining the Federal Government's efforts to combat banditry.

The spokesperson claimed the ongoing onslaught against bandits, which has started yielding positive results, is being sabotaged by Governor Lawal for political reasons.

