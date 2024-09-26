President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has announced the suspension of four senior prison officers over a bribery allegation raised by Bobrisky

Bobrisky, a popular crossdresser in Nigeria, was recently released from the Kirikiri Correctional Centre after spending six months at the facility following his conviction for naira manipulation

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board announced the suspension of the officers to give room for investigation

The President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has suspended four senior officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) over bribery allegations involving Idris Okuneye, famously known as Bobrisky.

Bobrisky is a popular Nigerian crossdresser and social media personality who was recently released from the Kirikiri Correctional Centre after serving a six-month sentence for manipulating and misusing the Naira.

According to Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, the list of the suspended officers are:

Michael Anugwa: Deputy Controller of Corrections at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kirikiri, Lagos State

Sikiru Adekunle: Deputy Controller of Corrections at the Maximum-Security Custodial Centre in Kirikiri, Lagos State

Ogbule Samuel Obinna: Assistant Superintendent of Corrections II at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Afikpo, Ebonyi State, accused of escorting a convicted inmate outside the facility

Iloafonsi Kevin Ikechukwu: Deputy Controller of Corrections at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kuje, Abuja, accused of receiving money on behalf of an inmate

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board suspended these officers after a viral video exposed the alleged infractions. The suspension aims to facilitate further investigation, ensuring transparency and accountability.

Ja’afaru Ahmed, who signed the statement, explained that the suspension was to allow for further investigation of the allegations against them.

The statement reads in part:

“The suspension of these Officers is to allow for further investigation on the various allegations while assuring that the outcome would be made public when concluded.”

