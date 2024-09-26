BREAKING: Tinubu' Govt Takes Action on Bobrisky's Allegation, Suspends 4 Senior Officers
- President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has announced the suspension of four senior prison officers over a bribery allegation raised by Bobrisky
- Bobrisky, a popular crossdresser in Nigeria, was recently released from the Kirikiri Correctional Centre after spending six months at the facility following his conviction for naira manipulation
- The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board announced the suspension of the officers to give room for investigation
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
The President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has suspended four senior officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) over bribery allegations involving Idris Okuneye, famously known as Bobrisky.
Bobrisky is a popular Nigerian crossdresser and social media personality who was recently released from the Kirikiri Correctional Centre after serving a six-month sentence for manipulating and misusing the Naira.
According to Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, the list of the suspended officers are:
VeryDarkMan's revelation on Bobrisky: Lawmakers take action on bribery allegations against EFCC, NCS
- Michael Anugwa: Deputy Controller of Corrections at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kirikiri, Lagos State
- Sikiru Adekunle: Deputy Controller of Corrections at the Maximum-Security Custodial Centre in Kirikiri, Lagos State
- Ogbule Samuel Obinna: Assistant Superintendent of Corrections II at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Afikpo, Ebonyi State, accused of escorting a convicted inmate outside the facility
- Iloafonsi Kevin Ikechukwu: Deputy Controller of Corrections at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kuje, Abuja, accused of receiving money on behalf of an inmate
Bobrisky: Who were the prison officers suspended
The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board suspended these officers after a viral video exposed the alleged infractions. The suspension aims to facilitate further investigation, ensuring transparency and accountability.
Ja’afaru Ahmed, who signed the statement, explained that the suspension was to allow for further investigation of the allegations against them.
The statement reads in part:
“The suspension of these Officers is to allow for further investigation on the various allegations while assuring that the outcome would be made public when concluded.”
See the statement here:
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844