A three-bedroom bungalow was ablaze during a robbery in the Gaa Akanbi area of Ilorin, the Kwara state capital

It was gathered that a teenage gang set the house on fire in a bid to create distraction and escape from the area

One of the gang members, 18-year-old Olawumi Olamide, was arrested after he stabbed a man twice

Ilorin, Kwara state - A teenage gang set a three-bedroom bungalow ablaze in the Gaa Akanbi area of Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

It was gathered that the teenagers carried out the act after stealing foodstuffs, groceries, and clothing from the house on Wednesday, September 25.

The fire destroyed items such as a mattress, valuable documents, a plasma television, and clothing.

As reported by The Punch, the gang decided to set the house on fire after their attempted robbery was foiled by residents of the community.

The Head of Media and Publicity of the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, said fire officers managed to bring the blaze under control within 25 minutes.

Adekunle said one of them, Isiaka, set the house on fire in a bid to create a distraction and escape after residents were caught in the act of stealing.

During the chaos, one of the gang members, 18-year-old Olawumi Olamide, stabbed a man twice before he was apprehended by community members.

The community chairman, Azeez Jamiu, handed him over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Tanke Division.

The NSCDC public relations officer in Kwara state, ASC Ayoola Michael, disclosed that the suspect was in their custody.

