The President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has approved a fifty per cent subsidy on hospital electricity consumption. This move is designed to reduce operational costs and alleviate patients' financial burden.

The subsidy fulfils the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu's previous commitment to subsidize electricity for hospitals and universities, including those connected to Band-A feeders. This move is expected to relieve hospitals and patients across the country.

Tunji Alausa, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, confirmed that the Federal Government has approved a subsidy on electricity consumption for hospitals. He explained that the subsidy aims to reduce financial pressures on public hospitals, enabling them to provide essential healthcare services without transferring the full cost of electricity to patients.

The subsidy will only be available to legitimate health and educational institutions, excluding private businesses operating within these facilities. This is because private enterprises often charge their customers commercially and should not benefit from the government subsidy, which is intended to support public healthcare and education.

Minister Adelabu emphasized that hospitals and educational institutions are essential social services. However, private businesses operating within these institutions should not exploit the subsidy for profit.

To ensure the subsidy is applied correctly, the government has initiated a comprehensive data collection process to identify and meter all businesses within these institutions accurately.

This effort aims to prevent public funds from being used to subsidize private enterprises, resulting in unjust profits. The government is committed to ensuring that the subsidy benefits only those directly related to healthcare and education.

